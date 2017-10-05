Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses practice Thursday
Anderson (non-injury) didn't work at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson, who missed Wednesday's practice as well, is slated to play Sunday against the Browns, an outcome that should be confirmed upon the release of the Jets' final Week 5 injury report on Friday.
