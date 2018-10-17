Anderson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Terrelle Pryor (groin) also missed Wednesday's practice, while Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is slated to miss time. We'll have to see if Anderson is actually in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Vikings, but if he is able to go, he and Jermaine Kearse would be in line to head the Jets' banged-up wideout corps in Week 7.

