Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses practice Wednesday
Anderson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
With Quincy Enunwa (high ankle sprain) out this week at a minimum and Terrelle Pryor no longer in the mix, Anderson could be busy Sunday against the Bears, assuming his ankle issue ends up being minor. Other wideouts who figure to factor in this weekend are Jermaine Kearse and Andre Roberts. Meanwhile, Rishard Matthews joined the Jets on Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll have much of a role in Week 8.
