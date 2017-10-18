Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses practice Wednesday
Anderson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Anderson hauled in four of his 12 targets for 76 yards in Week 6's 24-17 loss to the Patriots, while logging 58 of 76 snaps on offense in the contest. If he is limited at all Sunday against the Dolphins, or ruled out, Jermaine Kearse and Jermaine Kearse could see added looks this weekend.
