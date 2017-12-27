Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses practice with illness
Anderson missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.
Anderson should have time to get healthy before Sunday's game in New England, but he'll still be stuck with Bryce Petty as the starting quarterback. The speedy wideout has been limited to 13 catches for 118 yards on 25 targets over the past three weeks, derailing what appeared to be a sure-thing 1,000-yard campaign. He still has a shot to get there, needing 61 yards in the finale.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Struggles sans McCown continue•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Sees 12 targets Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Could find success with Petty•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Shut down Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...