Anderson missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.

Anderson should have time to get healthy before Sunday's game in New England, but he'll still be stuck with Bryce Petty as the starting quarterback. The speedy wideout has been limited to 13 catches for 118 yards on 25 targets over the past three weeks, derailing what appeared to be a sure-thing 1,000-yard campaign. He still has a shot to get there, needing 61 yards in the finale.