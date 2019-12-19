Play

Anderson didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The wideout, who was sent home Thursday, will thus look to return to work Friday for the Jets' final practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Anderson is coming off a Week 15 effort that saw him haul in four of his six targets for 66 yards and a two-point conversion in the Jets' 42-21 loss to the Ravens.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories