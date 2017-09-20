Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

It wasn't announced that Anderson sustained an injury in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders, but it could explain why his snap share dropped from 98 percent in Week 1 to 77 percent in Week 2. Anderson hasn't done much with all the playing time, catching six of 12 targets for 50 yards. Regardless, Anderson's starting job should be safe for now if he's healthy enough to play, as the lower portion of the Jets' wideout depth chart isn't exactly brimming with high-upside options. Ar'Darius Stewart, Chad Hansen and Charone Peake could take on larger roles if Anderson isn't available in Week 3 against Miami.