Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses Wednesday's practice
Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
It wasn't announced that Anderson sustained an injury in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders, but it could explain why his snap share dropped from 98 percent in Week 1 to 77 percent in Week 2. Anderson hasn't done much with all the playing time, catching six of 12 targets for 50 yards. Regardless, Anderson's starting job should be safe for now if he's healthy enough to play, as the lower portion of the Jets' wideout depth chart isn't exactly brimming with high-upside options. Ar'Darius Stewart, Chad Hansen and Charone Peake could take on larger roles if Anderson isn't available in Week 3 against Miami.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Plays fewer snaps Week 2•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Struggles in Week 1 loss•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Hearing for felony charge set for Dec. 26•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Just one catch Saturday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Catchless in second preseason game•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Assumes top spot on depth chart•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...