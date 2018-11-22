Anderson (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The wideout wasn't involved in pre-practice stretching and wasn't seen taking part in individual work, suggesting he'll go down a non-participant on the Jets' practice report for the second straight day. The lack of activity coming out of the Week 11 bye seemingly doesn't bode well for Anderson's chances of avoiding a second straight absence Sunday against the Patriots.