Anderson is no longer facing a felony charge from his arrest in May 2017, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Arrested twice within the past 13 months, Anderson has now seen felony charges dropped in both cases, but he's still on the hook for a few misdemeanors, which eventually could warrant an NFL suspension. He was on track for a 1,000-yard campaign last year before Josh McCown suffered a broken hand Week 14, leaving Bryce Petty under center for the final three weeks of the season. The Jets figure to start McCown or No. 3 overall draft pick Sam Darnold in Week 1, but there is a bit more competition for targets this time around, as Quincy Enunwa (neck) and offseason addition Terrelle Pryor (ankle) both seem to be on track for training camp. Jermaine Kearse and 2017 draft picks ArDarius Stewart (Round 3) and Chad Hansen (Round 4) also figure to be in the mix for playing time at wide receiver.