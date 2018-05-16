Jets' Robby Anderson: No longer facing any felonies
Anderson is no longer facing a felony charge from his arrest in May 2017, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Arrested twice within the past 13 months, Anderson has now seen felony charges dropped in both cases, but he's still on the hook for a few misdemeanors, which eventually could warrant an NFL suspension. He was on track for a 1,000-yard campaign last year before Josh McCown suffered a broken hand Week 14, leaving Bryce Petty under center for the final three weeks of the season. The Jets figure to start McCown or No. 3 overall draft pick Sam Darnold in Week 1, but there is a bit more competition for targets this time around, as Quincy Enunwa (neck) and offseason addition Terrelle Pryor (ankle) both seem to be on track for training camp. Jermaine Kearse and 2017 draft picks ArDarius Stewart (Round 3) and Chad Hansen (Round 4) also figure to be in the mix for playing time at wide receiver.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Has recent felony charge dropped•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Has trial hearing postponed•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Pleads not guilty to nine charges•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Reportedly arrested early Friday morning•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Ready to play this week•
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...