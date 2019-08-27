Anderson isn't practicing Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

There was no report of any injury after Anderson caught two passes for 60 yards in Saturday's 28-13 preseason loss to the Saints. Assuming he's held out of the exhibition finale, the 26-year-old will finish the preseason with five catches for 92 yards on five targets. It remains to be seen if his absence Tuesday is related to an injury.

