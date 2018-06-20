Anderson doesn't expect the NFL to suspend him, despite being arrested twice in a nine-month span, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Charges from the first arrest have been dropped, and Anderson is only facing a misdemeanor reckless driving charge for the second incident. While the league doesn't need a conviction to warrant a suspension, a single misdemeanor charge is unlikely to draw anything more than a fine, or perhaps a one-game ban. Anderson likely will reprise his role as the Jets' No. 1 receiver, but he'll have a bit more competition for targets than he did last season, as Quincy Enunwa (neck) and Terrelle Pryor (ankle) are both expected to be available at some point during training camp. Anderson's next court date is July 19.