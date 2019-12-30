Anderson, an impending free agent, said he won't give the Jets a hometown discount, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. "You got to talk to my agent," Anderson said. "I don't think that makes sense."

The real question is whether he'd even listen to the team's offers. Anderson has played 62 of a possible 64 games since latching on with the Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2016, typically working as the first or second option in the passing game. His usage in terms of targets has been less consistent, and there were even rumors in October about the Jets trying to trade him. One of the thinnest players in the league, Anderson has never done much damage over the middle or after the catch, but he nonetheless profiles as one of the top WRs on the market this upcoming offseason, offering a strong combination of speed, footwork and ball skills. The 26-year-old should land a sizable contract that locks him in for a starting job, with expectations in terms of target volume -- and fantasy volume -- depending on where he signs.