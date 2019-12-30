Jets' Robby Anderson: Not interested in hometown discount
Anderson, an impending free agent, said he won't give the Jets a hometown discount, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. "You got to talk to my agent," Anderson said. "I don't think that makes sense."
The real question is whether he'd even listen to the team's offers. Anderson has played 62 of a possible 64 games since latching on with the Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2016, typically working as the first or second option in the passing game. His usage in terms of targets has been less consistent, and there were even rumors in October about the Jets trying to trade him. One of the thinnest players in the league, Anderson has never done much damage over the middle or after the catch, but he nonetheless profiles as one of the top WRs on the market this upcoming offseason, offering a strong combination of speed, footwork and ball skills. The 26-year-old should land a sizable contract that locks him in for a starting job, with expectations in terms of target volume -- and fantasy volume -- depending on where he signs.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Third straight 700-yard season•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Suits up Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Dealing with leg tightness•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Dealing with calf issue•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Four TDs in last six games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...