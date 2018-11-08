Jets' Robby Anderson: Not present for practice
Anderson (ankle) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The receiver thus looks on track for a non-participation listing for both of the Jets' first two practices of the week. The Jets will see what Anderson is able to do at practice Friday before ruling on his status for Sunday's game against the Bills, but there's a real possibility he'll carry an injury designation into the weekend. If Anderson is able to shake off the injury and suit up for the second straight week, he may have to catch passes from Josh McCown for the first time all season with Sam Darnold (foot) at risk of missing the contest.
