Jets' Robby Anderson: Not seen at practice Wednesday
Anderson (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field for the start of practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson still has some time to get back in the mix as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches, but his continued absence from practice clouds his Week 9 status. Meanwhile, Quincy Enunwa (ankle) was at practice Wednesday, so at least one of the Jets' key injured wideouts is trending in the right direction as the weekend approaches.
