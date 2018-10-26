Anderson (ankle) was not spotted during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

It's possible Anderson could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it's looking like he will sit out practice for a third day in a row. The Jets will reveal whether or not he has any chance to play in Week 8 when they release their final injury report of the week following Friday's practice.

