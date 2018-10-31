Jets' Robby Anderson: Not spotted at practice Wednesday
Anderson (ankle) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson still has some time to get back in the mix as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches, but his continued absence from practice clouds his Week 9 status. Meanwhile, Quincy Enunwa (ankle) was at practice Wednesday, so at least one of the Jets' key injured wideouts is trending in the right direction.
