Jets' Robby Anderson: Nursing undisclosed injury
Anderson (undisclosed) is not practicing Thursday due to an apparent injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
It sounds like Anderson has actually been limited since Tuesday and, overall, hasn't gotten many reps in team drills during this week's minicamp. The Jets haven't provided a reason for his limitations, but the fact Anderson is present at practice bodes well for his long-term health. We won't be worried about him unless his injury drags into training camp.
