The Jets listed Anderson (knee) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It appeared that Anderson could be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day after he was spotted working out with a team trainer on a side field at the beginning of Thursday's session, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, but the wideout evidently took part in at least some team drills. Anderson's involvement during Friday's practice will be more telling regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but at this point, his availability looks like a question mark. If cleared to play Sunday, Anderson would likely start as he has in the Jets' first two contests, but he'll be hard pressed to offer fantasy owners useful production while Josh McCown is behind center.