Jets' Robby Anderson: On same page with Darnold
Anderson caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Thursday's 22-10 win over the Falcons in Week 2 of preseason.
The highlight of Anderson's night was a 21-yard catch on the opening drive, and he came one yard shy of scoring later on that possession. Anderson's locked into a starting role on the outside, and the speedster's hoping to prove that he's more than just a one-dimensional deep threat as he enters his fourth NFL season. He accounted for 32 of starting quarterback Sam Darnold's 46 passing yards in this one.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Learning from Hines Ward•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Withdraws from 40-yard competition•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Nursing undisclosed injury•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Officially signs RFA tender•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Locked in for key role under Gase•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Receives second-round tender•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...