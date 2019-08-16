Anderson caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Thursday's 22-10 win over the Falcons in Week 2 of preseason.

The highlight of Anderson's night was a 21-yard catch on the opening drive, and he came one yard shy of scoring later on that possession. Anderson's locked into a starting role on the outside, and the speedster's hoping to prove that he's more than just a one-dimensional deep threat as he enters his fourth NFL season. He accounted for 32 of starting quarterback Sam Darnold's 46 passing yards in this one.