Coach Adam Gase relayed Thursday that Anderson's (calf) limitations at practice Wednesday were precautionary, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. "He's good," Gase said of Anderson. "We're just being smart as far as how much we're using him and just making sure. It had been a couple of weeks. We're just trying to make sure he's good. He keeps saying he's fine. I think it's just more us being cautious."

When asked whether Anderson would be able to play Sunday against the Bills, Gase replied, "it looks like it." Based on that, we expect the wideout to man his usual starting slot in Week 1, a notion that will be solidified should Anderson return to a full practice either Thursday or Friday.