Jets' Robby Anderson: On trade block
The Jets are listening to trade offers on Anderson as the Oct. 29 deadline approaches and have made it clear to teams that the receiver can be had for the right prices, sources tell Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Mehta notes that Anderson drew interest from the Eagles at the trade deadline last year, but the Jets rebuffed all offers and Philadelphia ultimately turned its focus to acquiring Golden Tate. This time around, the Jets are likely more inclined to move Anderson, given the 1-5 club's place in the AFC standings in addition to the 26-year-old's status as a pending unrestricted free agent. Anderson, who ranks second on the Jets with 266 receiving yards this season, would have appeal to playoff-contending teams looking for a deep-ball threat on the outside.
