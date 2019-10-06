Jets' Robby Anderson: One catch in Week 5 loss
Anderson was held to a 16-yard catch on three targets in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Eagles.
The entire Jets offense struggled once again with third-string quarterback Luke Falk under center, and Anderson has been perhaps most adversely affected by Falk's poor play due to the speedy receiver's reliance on downfield plays. Luckily for Anderson, starting quarterback Sam Darnold could be ready to return from mononucleosis in Week 6 against Dallas. Hopefully Anderson won't be hampered by an injury of his own at that point -- he was spotted going into the x-ray room, but coach Adam Gase didn't mention any injury to Anderson in the post-game press conference.
