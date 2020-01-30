Anderson said he hopes to re-sign with the Jets, Bob Glauber of Newsday reports.

Anderson previously said he wouldn't take a hometown discount, but that doesn't necessarily mean he won't re-sign if the price is right. It's also quite possible that he uses an offer from the Jets as leverage for a contract from another team in free agency. The speedy wide receiver can hit the open market in March, two months before his 27th birthday.