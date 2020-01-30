Jets' Robby Anderson: Open to staying with the Jets
Anderson said he hopes to re-sign with the Jets, Bob Glauber of Newsday reports.
Anderson previously said he wouldn't take a hometown discount, but that doesn't necessarily mean he won't re-sign if the price is right. It's also quite possible that he uses an offer from the Jets as leverage for a contract from another team in free agency. The speedy wide receiver can hit the open market in March, two months before his 27th birthday.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Not interested in hometown discount•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Third straight 700-yard season•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Suits up Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Dealing with leg tightness•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Dealing with calf issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...