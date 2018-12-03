Jets' Robby Anderson: Paces team in receiving in loss
Anderson caught four of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee.
Although it looked like nothing special, Anderson tied his season high in catches and saw his second-best receiving output on the year. The 25-year-old has been limited by injuries and an ineffective offense this season after coming just 59 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark in 2017. Things don't get any easier with Buffalo's top-rated defense against receivers on tap in Week 14.
