Anderson caught four of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee.

Although it looked like nothing special, Anderson tied his season high in catches and saw his second-best receiving output on the year. The 25-year-old has been limited by injuries and an ineffective offense this season after coming just 59 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark in 2017. Things don't get any easier with Buffalo's top-rated defense against receivers on tap in Week 14.