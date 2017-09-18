Anderson played 77 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

With Jeremy Kerley making his 2017 debut, Anderson's snap share dropped off from 98 percent in Week 1. The second-year wideout had two catches for 28 yards on four targets, after catching four of eight targets for 22 yards in the opener. Anderson's 12 targets are a close second to Kearse's 14 for the team lead, but Kearse has been far more efficient with his opportunities and handled a larger snap share (88 percent) in Sunday's game.