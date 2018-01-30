Anderson pleaded not guilty Monday in Broward County (Fla.) Circuit Court to the nine charges he faces stemming from his Jan. 19 arrest, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

The 24-year-old Anderson faces three felony charges, a misdemeanor and five traffic violations, according to the arrest report. It's the second straight offseason for Anderson that has been clouded by legal issues, as he was previously arrested last May for pushing a police officer during a dispute at a Miami music festival. Anderson will report to court March 26 to address that incident, though it remains unclear when his trial for the Jan. 19 arrest will commence.