Jets' Robby Anderson: Practices fully Thursday
Anderson (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.
After being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Anderson's full participation Thursday paves the way for him to remain in the Jets' starting lineup Sunday against the Falcons. Anderson's five targets in Week 7 were tops among the team's wideouts and resulted in three catches for 35 yards and a TD. Through seven games overall, Anderson -- who was on the field for 80% of the team's snaps on offense last weekend -- leads the Jets with 46 targets, and he should be busy again Sunday, while facing an Atlanta squad that has dropped three straight decisions.
