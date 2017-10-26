Anderson (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.

After being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Anderson's full participation Thursday paves the way for him to remain in the Jets' starting lineup Sunday against the Falcons. Anderson's five targets in Week 7 were tops among the team's wideouts and resulted in three catches for 35 yards and a TD. Through seven games overall, Anderson -- who was on the field for 80% of the team's snaps on offense last weekend -- leads the Jets with 46 targets, and he should be busy again Sunday, while facing an Atlanta squad that has dropped three straight decisions.