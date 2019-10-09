Anderson (back) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The back injury Anderson's dealing with is clearly minor given his full participation. Furthermore, quarterback Sam Darnold has been fully cleared for Sunday's game against Dallas after battling mononucleosis since Week 1. With his starting quarterback returning, Anderson should be worth scooping up off the waiver wire, though Darnold might need a week to shake off the cobwebs before he starts connecting with his top deep threat at the frequency for which fantasy owners have yearned.

