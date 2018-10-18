Anderson (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Anderson's ability to handle every rep of practice implies that his absence for the team's first session of the week Wednesday was probably maintenance-related. After breaking out for three receptions for 123 yards and two touchdows in the Week 5 win over the Broncos, Anderson regressed in Sunday's win over the Colts, hauling in only three of five targets for 39 yards. Though efficiency could remain an issue for the Jets' top downfield threat, Anderson should at least benefit from an uptick in target volume Week 7 against the Vikings with No. 1 receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) already ruled out for the contest.

