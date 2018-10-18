Jets' Robby Anderson: Puts in full practice
Anderson (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Anderson's ability to handle every rep of practice implies that his absence for the team's first session of the week Wednesday was probably maintenance-related. After breaking out for three receptions for 123 yards and two touchdows in the Week 5 win over the Broncos, Anderson regressed in Sunday's win over the Colts, hauling in only three of five targets for 39 yards. Though efficiency could remain an issue for the Jets' top downfield threat, Anderson should at least benefit from an uptick in target volume Week 7 against the Vikings with No. 1 receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) already ruled out for the contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...