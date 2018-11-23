Anderson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson missed two of the Jets' three games before a Week 11 bye due to an injury that was between a high-ankle and low-ankle sprain. After sitting out the first two post-bye practices this week, he was spotted with a helmet at Friday's session, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site. The appearance eventually translated to a limited showing, with Anderson's availability Sunday potentially coming down to the 1:00 PM ET kickoff.