Anderson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

After missing practice Wednesday, Anderson was able to work in a limited fashion the next two days, so he has a pretty good shot to suit up for Sunday's 4:05 ET contest. If he does, it remains to be seen if Sam Darnold (foot) or Josh McCown (thumb/back) would be throwing him passes. In any case, when on Anderson has the speed to be a dangerous deep threat, but his only big game this season was back in Week 5, when he logged a 3/123/2 stat line.