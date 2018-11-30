Jets' Robby Anderson: Questionable for Week 13
Anderson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
After missing practice Wednesday, Anderson was able to work in a limited fashion the next two days, so he has a pretty good shot to suit up for Sunday's 4:05 ET contest. If he does, it remains to be seen if Sam Darnold (foot) or Josh McCown (thumb/back) would be throwing him passes. In any case, when on Anderson has the speed to be a dangerous deep threat, but his only big game this season was back in Week 5, when he logged a 3/123/2 stat line.
