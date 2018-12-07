Anderson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson still hasn't made a full recovery from the ankle sprain he suffered in late October, but he seems to be on track to play for a third straight week, likely catching passes from rookie Sam Darnold. Between the matchup, the injury and his recent lack of production, Anderson doesn't offer much appeal for Week 14. The Bills allow just 6.4 yards per pass attempt, and Anderson hasn't reached 50 yards in a game since Oct. 7.