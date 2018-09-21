Anderson suffered a nose injury in Thursday's game against the Browns and is questionable to return.

Anderson turned his first catch of the night into a 17-yard gain, but was subsequently stripped by rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, turning the ball over. To add insult to injury, Anderson appeared to be bleeding from his nose following the play. If he is unable to return, Terrelle Pryor and Andre Roberts figure to see an expanded role in the Jets passing game.