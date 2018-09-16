Anderson caught three of five targets for 27 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Miami.

Anderson lost a costly fumble near midfield in the second quarter, as Miami found pay dirt two plays later. The speedy receiver seemed to lose quarterback Sam Darnold's trust after that and was outplayed by both Quincy Enunwa (92 yards on 11 targets) and Terrelle Pryor (84 yards on eight targets). Anderson is unlikely to approach the team targets lead most weeks, making him a boom-or-bust option reliant on hauling in the deep ball like he did in Week 1.