Anderson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

After opening the week as a full practice participant, Anderson only managed limited showings Thursday and Friday while he was nagged by the ankle issue that has bothered him since late October. Though Anderson could probably benefit from some extra rest, it's not expected that he'll face any noteworthy restrictions with his snap count Sunday. Over the past two games, Anderson managed six receptions for 70 yards on 12 targets while playing with Josh McCown, but the wideout will have rookie signal-caller Sam Darnold throwing to him this week. Over the previous eight games he and Darnold played, Anderson scored only three touchdowns and exceeded 45 receiving yards on one occasion.

