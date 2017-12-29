Anderson (illness) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

While the wideout's yardage output has been modest of late with Bryce Petty at QB for the Jets, Anderson is still seeing his share of volume. He's logged 19 targets over his last two games, which has resulted in back-to-back five-catch performances.

