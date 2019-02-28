The Jets assigned Anderson, a restricted free agent, a second-round tender, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Anderson can still sign an offer sheet with another team this offseason, but that team would have to send the Jets a second-round pick -- if the Jets don't choose to match the offer themselves. The three-year vet caught 50 passes for 752 yards and six scores over 14 games in 2018, but an atrocious 53-percent catch rate hinders his status as a game-breaking deep threat.

More News
Our Latest Stories