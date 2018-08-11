Anderson caught his lone target for eight yards during Friday's 17-0 win over the Falcons in the preseason opener.

Anderson's lone catch came during New York's second drive on a pass thrown by Teddy Bridgewater. While the speedy wideout showed excellent downfield chemistry with Josh McCown last season, he's poised to thrive regardless of who's throwing him the ball this year. The biggest concerns regarding Anderson have to do with off-the-field issues, as he may still be handed a short suspension for getting arrested twice in the past year.