Anderson caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Anderson continues to lay eggs, as the big plays that kept his bread buttered in past seasons just haven't come this year, excluding a 92-yard touchdown against Dallas back in Week 6. Despite his struggles, there's still some upside to be found with Anderson against Washington's vulnerable secondary in Week 11. Problem is, his floor remains extremely low, as evidenced by this performance.