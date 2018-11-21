Jets' Robby Anderson: Remains sidelined
Anderson (ankle) was not present for Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Anderson still has time to return to practice as the week rolls along, but the fact that he's still unable to work (as of Wednesday) -- following the Jets' bye week -- is not a great sign with regard to the wideout's availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
