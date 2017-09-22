Jets' Robby Anderson: Removed from injury report
Anderson (knee) is no longer on the Jets' Week 3 injury report after returning to a full practice Friday.
Through two games, Anderson has logged six catches for 50 yards on 12 targets. Meanwhile, fellow starting wideout Jermaine Kearse has recorded 11 catches for 123 yards a two TDs in that span. Anderson was on the field for 77% of the Jets' snaps on offense in Week 2, so he's getting playing time, but so far the results have been modest while operating in the context of an uninspiring New York passing attack.
