Jets' Robby Anderson: Reportedly arrested early Friday morning
Anderson reportedly faces nine charges, including two felonies, stemming from an incident in South Florida early Friday morning, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Per the report, this marks Anderson's second arrest in the last eight months. With the NFL slated to review the matter, the wideout is potentially subject to discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy. Meanwhile, the Jets released a statement, noting that the team is "aware of the situation. This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment."
