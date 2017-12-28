Jets' Robby Anderson: Returns to practice
Anderson (illness) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Anderson's return to practice puts him on track to play Sunday against the Patriots, an outcome that will be solidified if the wideout is removed from the Jets' Week 17 injury report come Friday. Anderson's receiving yardage has been modest of late, with Bryce Petty at quarterback, but the wideout is still seeing volume, parlaying 19 targets over his last two games into back-to-back five-catch efforts.
