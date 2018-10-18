Anderson (hamstring) was on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson was listed as a non-participant in the Jets' first practice of the week, but it appears he'll at least upgrade to a limited session Thursday. The Jets will provide clarity on the extent of Anderson's involvement when they submit their practice report later in the day. There's been no indication thus far from the team that Anderson is in major jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Vikings, and his return to practice seemingly supports that notion.