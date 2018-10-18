Jets' Robby Anderson: Returns to practice
Anderson (hamstring) was on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson was listed as a non-participant in the Jets' first practice of the week, but it appears he'll at least upgrade to a limited session Thursday. The Jets will provide clarity on the extent of Anderson's involvement when they submit their practice report later in the day. There's been no indication thus far from the team that Anderson is in major jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Vikings, and his return to practice seemingly supports that notion.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...