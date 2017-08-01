Jets' Robby Anderson: Returns to practice
Anderson (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Anderson tweaked his hamstring Monday, but it doesn't seem to have been very serious of an issue considering he made several nice catches in Tuesday's session. Remaining healthy will be key for Anderson if he wishes to hold off rookies ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen, not to mention 2016 seventh-rounder Charone Peake, for the No. 2 receiver gig ahead of Week 1.
