Anderson snatched three of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Miami.

Anderson nabbed what was three-consecutive touchdowns for New York on an 18-yard pass down the middle of the field. The spindly target has been a solid deep threat on the season with five of his 21 catches going for 20 or more yards. He figures to continue to see targets in a shallow Jets depth chart that has already helped him to at least five targets in six of seven games.