Jets' Robby Anderson: Scores on deep play in Week 10 loss
Anderson brought in four of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers.
Anderson was able to make his trademark speed pay off once again, hauling in a 38-yard scoring throw from Josh McCown to cap a six-play, 70-yard scoring march late in the fourth quarter. The score gave the Jets an opportunity to attempt a last-gasp onside kick, which ultimately proved unsuccessful. Anderson now has a touchdown reception in four straight games and is seeing a consistent target share, making him an emerging asset in all formats. He'll look to stay hot when the Jets return from a bye in a Week 12 tilt against the Panthers.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...