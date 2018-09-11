Anderson's only target resulted in a 41-yard touchdown in Monday night's 48-17 rout of the Lions.

Anderson used his blazing speed to surge through the secondary before making a contested grab while striding into the end zone. While that play definitely highlighted Anderson's explosiveness, it's somewhat disappointing that marked the only ball thrown his way. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold seemed to show a strong connection with Quincy Enunwa underneath, targeting him 10 times, so it'll be interesting to see if New York can strike a better balance between its top wideouts in Week 2 versus the Dolphins, when Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) could re-enter the fold as well.

