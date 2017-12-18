Anderson caught five of 12 pass attempts for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-19 loss in New Orleans.

The 24-year-old was by far the Jets' most-targeted receiver on the day; no one else saw more than five. Although it didn't add up to a big statistical day, it did continue the trend established last season when Bryce Petty was under center. While the Temple product will likely continue to see large volume, he has an extremely difficult Week 16 matchup with the Chargers.