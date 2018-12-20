Anderson is expected to serve as the Jets' top receiving option in Week 16 against the Packers with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) ruled out for the contest.

Enunwa forged a quick connection with rookie signal-caller Sam Darnold in the first half of the schedule, but Anderson has made the bigger impression of the two over the last two weeks while Enunwa has been held out or limited by the ankle injury. In those contests, Anderson has drawn 18 targets, turning them into 11 catches for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Darnold should look Anderson's way often again in Week 16, though the speedy wideout could struggle to generate downfield separation from the Packers' top corner, Jaire Alexander, a burner in his own right.