Jets' Robby Anderson: Set for top wideout duties again
Anderson is expected to serve as the Jets' top receiving option in Week 16 against the Packers with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) ruled out for the contest.
Enunwa forged a quick connection with rookie signal-caller Sam Darnold in the first half of the schedule, but Anderson has made the bigger impression of the two over the last two weeks while Enunwa has been held out or limited by the ankle injury. In those contests, Anderson has drawn 18 targets, turning them into 11 catches for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Darnold should look Anderson's way often again in Week 16, though the speedy wideout could struggle to generate downfield separation from the Packers' top corner, Jaire Alexander, a burner in his own right.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...